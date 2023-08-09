Report: Apple Buying Disney? Some Analysts Say Yes, Others Say No

It’s been a rocky year for The Walt Disney Company with mass layoffs, box office misfires, and ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying multiple projects, you’d think Disney would need a break from the wild headlines. Well, that’s not the case.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, several analysts believe that an Apple/Disney merger is a possibility. CEO Bob Iger left the door open on the chance of a sale but suggested it’s not currently part of his plans. Iger hinted at possibly selling off Disney’s linear television assets including ABC, Freeform, and FX. If that is case, this would make it much more affordable for Apple to acquire Disney.

There are also analysts who remain unconvinced about Disney’s shift in strategy. They perceive the reinstatement of Iger as CEO and the potential divestiture of linear television assets as indications that Disney’s board aims for enduring leadership and strategic foresight, rather than pursuing a hasty sale.

That said, there are major hurdles to overcome for a sale to happen. One is price, the other is the government. Under the Biden administration, the FTC and the Justice Department have been more active in seeking to play major corporate mergers. You can check out the full report from The Hollywood Reporter here.

As of now, the only partnership Disney and Apple will have is through the world of virtual reality with the Vision Pro headset, which was unveiled in June and will hit shelves next year. The headset will reportedly allow users to transport themselves to a totally different environment. To provide consumers with a perfect example, a teaser was unveiled that demonstrated an episode of The Mandalorian being streamed from the sands of Tatooine. It suggested that not only could viewers customize their viewing experience, but they could literally become a part of the programs they choose to watch too.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts