Gal Gadot Talks About Her Evil Queen Audition For ‘Snow White’

Gal Gadot is a bonafide superstar, appearing in the ongoing Fast and the Furious franchise to playing Wonder Woman. Now, the actress steps into the Disney universe in Snow White.

In a recent GQ video, Gadot discussed her audition process for the iconic Disney villain, saying she spent a month preparing for the audition. “It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while. They needed to make sure I can sing because this is a musical. So, for a month, I was working on the song, and then I auditioned, and we filmed the song, and I got the part, and it was very exciting.”

She continued, “It was so much to shoot because it’s so different from anything I’ve ever done. It’s so delicious and delightful, and I could really go big and theatrical.”

The project was undergoing reshoots in London before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. While unconfirmed at this time, there is a possibility the project may move off its March 22, 2024 release date.

Rachel Zegler is Snow White, Gal Gadot is playing the villainious Evil Queen, and Andrew Burnap, who can be seen in the set photos, is playing the new character Jonathan, Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, plays Grumpy, which is interesting since he isn’t in the set photos. As of now, the rest of the cast is being kept under wraps.

Directed by Marc Webb, the film will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and music and will feature new songs by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman). An interesting addition is Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen will sing and dance, a departure from the 1937 animated classic. Another new addition is the appearance of a younger Snow White, meaning we will get some flashback sequences or an origin for the character. A first look at Zegler’s Snow White was revealed via set photos back in May.

