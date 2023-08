Marvel fans, there will be some more shopping to do when you visit Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure this year. Disney Parks announced a new retail space titled “Avengers Vault,” is on the way.

The Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure Park will close on September 14. Avengers Vault will feature Infinity Saga Relics arriving at the Disneyland Resort for the first time.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts