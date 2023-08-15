Spider-Man & Avengers Fans Rejoice with All-New MARVEL x Citizen Timepieces

In time for National Spider-Man Day today to share that Citizen just launched an all-new Marvel | Citizen Spider-Man Watch! In honor of the iconic wall-crawling Super Hero, the $350 timepiece features Marvel’s Spider-Man in his familiar crouching pose with luminous eyes.

The blue dial features a printed web and luminous hands and markers, while the case back is etched with his mask. This exciting new release comes as part of Citizen’s Disney100 Collection in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary – check out Citizen’s Wonder of Time page to learn more about how your favorite characters and stories are featured.

Speaking of favorite characters, Citizen will also be celebrating a historic Marvel moment this year with the limited-edition Marvel’s Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest 60th Anniversary Box Set. Coming 8/15 and with only 1,963 pieces made, the $450 commemorative boxed set features a stunning limited-edition watch, plus two collectible pins. The dynamic dial features the seven original Beyond Earth’s Mightiest: Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, and Black Widow, along with a 60-minute marker that nods to the 60th anniversary. As a special bonus, once this boxed set is available on CitizenWatch.com on 8/15, Citizen will release (on the product page) a special announcement from renowned Marvel comic artist Adam Kubert, along with exclusive footage of Adam drawing a few of Marvel’s Avengers.

Both of these amazing and mighty timepieces are sustainably (super) powered by light with Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology and never need a battery. For even better news, beginning today (8/1), Citizen will be offering two exclusive comic books as a gift with purchase, only available on CitizenWatch.com.

The goal is to go beyond designing watches to really engage the (Marvel) fan and comic artist community – we want to bring fans exciting, cool experiences and to celebrate comic art. Adam will be designing the dials of upcoming watches in the Marvel | Citizen collection, with designs focused on some of Marvel’s most popular characters including one of Adam’s personal favorites… Wolverine!

