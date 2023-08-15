‘Tron: Ares’ Officially Delayed, Director Speaks Out

Tron: Ares was expected to begin filming this week but sadly due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney has to delay production until they come to their sense and pay their talent. The delay has caused 150 layoffs, and director Joachim Rønning is speaking out.

The absolute best moments of my career have been watching an actor perform in front of the camera – taking the scene and the text to a higher place. I’ve been fortunate to collaborate with amazing talent. It’s a huge part of why I’m a filmmaker. However, like myself, being an actor or a writer, means you’re a freelancer. And I can tell you, the constant uncertainty is not for everyone. To that end I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask for a better safety net Many of my best friends are writers. Everything starts with the story. Everything starts with you. That must continue. And that means that AI needs to be regulated. There is no doubt about the threat the technology poses to all creatives. Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on TRON: ARES (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It’s indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone. The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA need to speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it’s done. This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious? These tactics are extremely frustrating. It’s time for diplomacy so we can get back to work – under conditions that are fair to everybody Joachim Rønning via Instagram

Tron: Ares has a set cast that includes Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sarah Desjardins, character descriptions can be found here. Tron: Ares has been described as a sequel to the 2010 film Tron: Legacy, but it’s not yet known if franchise star Jeff Bridges, or Legacy players Olivia Wilde and Garrett Hedlund, will appear.

While the first two Tron movies were largely set inside the world of computers and programs, the script for Ares, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact. The trade says the new feature will spend more time in the real world.

Leto, who has been attached to the project for a few years already, is Ares, the manifestation of the program, with Lee starring as a video game programmer and tech company CEO who has to go on the run in order to protect her world-changing technology.

