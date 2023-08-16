‘The Lion King’ and ‘Coco’ Amongst Top Most Streamed Soundtracks Ever

When it comes to making iconic movie music/songs, Disney has always reigned supreme. Now, thanks to a new study we now know that The Lion King and Pixar’s Coco is amongst the most streamed soundtracks ever.

Research by Headphonesty.com analyzed the Top 150 films on IMDB and calculated the total streams from the official motion picture soundtracks on Spotify. Many iconic films have equally as significant soundtracks and this analysis reveals the Top 10 movie soundtracks of the Top 150 films of all time.

1 – Forrest Gump – 1994

Forrest Gump is the 11th best film on IMDB but has the most streams on its Soundtrack, over 6 billion. This highly esteemed film has an incredibly star-studded soundtrack with many classic American songs featured. From Elvis to Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin to Lynyrd Skynyrd this soundtrack has a plethora of great tracks that accompany the story of Forrest and his journey through quite a spectacular life.

Streams: 6,124,261,608

2 – Hamilton – 2020

Hamilton although technically and originally a stage show did release a feature-length recording for streaming services for those who couldn’t see it in the theatre. Lin-Manuel Miranda the creator of the show also wrote all the music and lyrics. The songs became very popular with their catchy melodies and beautiful harmonies, it didn’t take long for the soundtrack to amass over 5 billion streams, the second most streams out of the top 150 films.

Streams: 5,805,467,758

3 – Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse – 2018

With the third most streams is the animated Spiderman film: Into the Spider-Verse. This film utilizes ground-breaking visual styles never seen before to bring the character Miles Morales to life. These visuals are part of the reason this film is so highly rated by consumers and critics alike. With such high-quality visuals the auditory experience must work in sync, so having a soundtrack with the likes of Post Malone, Juice WRLD, Lil Wayne is key to bringing the story to life through contemporary music. The Soundtrack is stacked with top-tier artists and tracks that have amassed over 4 billion streams in total.

Streams: 4,032,056,381

4 – Top Gun: Maverick – 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 classic, and a rare instance where the sequel is rated better than the first film. Hans Zimmer features once again, working in tandem with Lady Gaga, Harold Faltermeyer and Lorne Balfe to create much of the music for this film. One Republic and Kenny Loggins also feature on this soundtrack album. The mixture of tracks have over 1.8 billion streams making it the fourth most streamed soundtrack out of the top 150 films.

Streams: 1,888,544,181

5 – Pulp Fiction – 1994

Pulp Fiction has become a cult classic over the years. The cast is full of A-list celebs such as John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. The soundtrack is also full of some huge names with Kool and The Gang, Al Green and Chuck Berry to name just a few. It’s only right that these classic films have classic soundtracks that elevate the scenes and provide a great experience for viewers. With over 1.4 billion streams this soundtrack is the fifth most streamed movie soundtrack.

Streams: 1,496,979,758

6 – The Lion King – 1994

The soundtrack of The Lion King, composed by Hans Zimmer and featuring songs by Elton John and Tim Rice, includes iconic tracks like “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” These songs are not only catchy but also deeply emotional, enhancing the storytelling and creating a strong emotional connection with the audience. The film’s soundtrack is heavily influenced by African music and rhythms, which adds to the authenticity of the story’s setting. The use of African vocal chants, drumming, and instruments creates a unique and immersive musical experience. The songs in The Lion King are tightly woven into the narrative, enhancing the characters’ emotional journeys. The soundtrack’s ability to evoke a wide range of emotions, from joy to sorrow, contributes to its lasting impact. It’s undeniable this film deserves to be In the top 150 films of all time, as well as the top 10 soundtracks. In total The Lion King has over 1.4 billion streams.

Streams: 1,430,026,401

7 – Coco – 2017

The soundtrack of Coco is celebrated for its authentic representation of Mexican culture, particularly its music. The film’s creators worked closely with Mexican musicians and consultants to ensure that the music accurately reflects the traditions and values of the culture. Story Integration: The songs in Coco serve as integral parts of the plot, helping to advance the story and develop the characters. The central theme of family and remembrance is beautifully complemented by the music, creating a powerful emotional connection. The soundtrack of Coco incorporates a variety of musical styles, including traditional Mexican folk, mariachi, and contemporary pop. This diversity showcases the rich tapestry of Mexican music and appeals to a wide range of audiences. “Remember Me,” one of the key songs from the film, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Its emotional resonance and its ability to capture the essence of the film’s themes contributed to its critical acclaim. The album in total has over 1 billion streams and is also featured in the Billboard album charts breaking the top 40.

Streams: 1,087,039,762

8 – Interstellar – 2014

Interstellar is an Oscar-winning film directed by Christopher Nolan with music written by Hans Zimmer. The soundtrack stemmed from one central piece of music which Nolan asked Zimmer to write in one night. That night he composed a 4-minute piece that represented his idea of fatherhood. Nolan was happy with that and then Zimmer went on to create the full score. Some would say (including himself) this soundtrack maybe some of his best work. It is outstanding and worthy of the almost 900 million streams it has sitting respectably at eighth in this list.

Streams: 890,594,134

9 – The Matrix – 1999

This 1999 Sci-fi phenomenon has become one of the all-time greats in the genre. Much like all the great films it must be accompanied by an equally memorable soundtrack to enhance the experience for the audience. This film has some classic tracks from Rage Against the Machine, Deftones, The Prodigy, among others. In total this soundtrack has over 880 million streams.

Streams: 887,530,734

10 – Barbie – 2023

The Barbie movie has been one of the most successful films of the past decade. Its box office performance has been sensational, raking in over £1 billion globally. Despite only being out a few weeks, the soundtrack has already amassed over 800 million streams, the rate at which this soundtrack is growing its likely to hit over 1.5 billion streams this year, meaning it could rise to fourth place in this list!

Streams: 808,215,439

A spokesperson from Headphonesty.com commented: “Soundtracks in films are the symphonies of emotions, the unsung storytellers that dance beneath the dialogue and visuals, weaving the invisible threads that bind hearts to the silver screen. They transform mere scenes into unforgettable moments, and silence into a canvas painted with the hues of feeling. A film’s soul resonates in its soundtrack, echoing long after the credits roll, a melody etched into the memories of audiences. The importance of music in film has been long understood and there have been some incredible composers over the years creating some of the most iconic music of all time.”

