Disney Partners with Ray-Ban for New ‘The Little Mermaid’ Sunglasses

Disney’s latest live-action remake has taken the world by storm. The newest iteration of The Little Mermaid made impressive numbers at the box office, raking in more than $10 million on its first release days. Its star-studded cast consisting of Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy brings amazing life to their characters, so it should come as no surprise that the film is already beloved by many.



The House of Mouse built anticipation for the film by collaborating with numerous brands. This includes the landmark partnership with Carol’s Daughter – a haircare brand known for making products for curly hair, with a mission to promote inclusivity. With lead actress Bailey being a woman of color, this collaboration showcases how Disney has been intentional with their diverse casting choices. Another partnership the movie has developed is its line with Ray-Ban, producing themed eyewear for children.

Ray-Ban x The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid was the film that started the Disney Renaissance, so the live-action reboot should come as no surprise. And considering that it will be available for everyone on Disney+, the hype for the film certainly won’t die down any time soon. As such, creating exclusive glasses for The Little Mermaid makes sense since collaborating with the iconic Ray-Ban brand serves as a great way of honoring many fans’ love for the original movie.



Classic Ray-Ban sunglasses have been around for close to a century, with the iconic wayfarers and aviator shapes making their mark on pop culture around the same time when the original Little Mermaid film was released in 1989. The Ray-Ban Junior collection features glasses specially designed with patented technologies and materials to achieve maximum durability, and all models can be fitted with impact-resistant lenses.



This particular Ray-Ban x Disney offering consists of wayfarers in black and teal colorways. While the former only comes in a solid color, the latter comes with a clear rim, making for fun and functional options. Both versions are decked with an underwater pattern, complete with corals and silhouettes of Ariel on the temple pieces. And because they are sold specifically for kids, these glasses will surely fit the face of any child that wants to sport merch from their favorite movie.



The glasses dropped last July 6 and are exclusively available at Sunglass Hut and Ray-Ban branches at their physical locations and online stores. And though they sit at a price range between $107 and $265, parents can be assured that these frames are durable and long-lasting, with the option to get blue light filtering lenses.

More collaborations to come

It certainly isn’t the first time the House of Mouse has partnered with Ray-Ban to launch an exclusive collection. Disney’s Through the Years line with the brand debuted in 2020, featuring designs of Mickey Mouse made in previous decades. They also had a limited edition product that featured only classic illustrations of the mascot. They even have minimalist sunglasses etched with a silhouette of Minnie or Mickey that can be worn by kids and adults alike.

This new joint venture won’t be the last we’ll see of the two companies working together. Considering Disney’s lineup of new releases for the next few years, it shouldn’t be a shock if the two create more movie-centric designs to promote the company’s films.

