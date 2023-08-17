‘Star Wars’ Director Confirms ‘Kenobi’ Is Not “Off the Board”

The Star Wars universe is constantly growing under Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, but one of the most discussed series could see the light of day for another season. Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series was one of the most anticipated and divisive pieces of Star Wars content recently.

Now, in light of Hayden Christensen’s return to Ahsoka, director Deborah Chow confirms that Kenobi won’t be forgotten:

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 is not 'off the board’ according to Deborah Chow



“As Ewan [McGregor] and I finished our very last shot…he was already pitching me ideas for season two. There's another 10 years with plenty of stories.”



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kenobi showrunner Deborah Chow confirmed:

“You always think you’re going to end a series like this in some magnificent way, but instead, you end up in a parking lot with second unit and hardly anybody there. It’s always so anti­climactic, but as Ewan and I finished our very last shot on second unit and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season two. There’s another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don’t think it’s off the board. It is a “never say never” situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series.”

Every Star Wars fan had their fair share of thoughts on Kenobi, but the general consensus confirmed that there are more stories to tell within this chapter of the Master Jedi’s life.

Many call for a more accurate portrayal of Kenobi’s story with little details, such as the inclusion of Qui-Gon Jinn’s lightsaber in Ben Kenobi’s collection on Tatooine, as well as an updated redesign of Fortress Inquisitorius to better match that of Jedi: Fallen Order.

Of course, Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy have many potential storylines to include with Kenobi season two.

With the addition of Qui-Gon Jinn’s Force Ghost (Liam Neeson) at the end of the “limited series,” it’s evident that Kenobi needs a season two.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm is trailblazer by Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Vivien Lyra Blair (Princess Leia Organa), and supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Do you think Kenobi should get a second season?

