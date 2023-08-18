Disney Animation’s ‘Wish’ Preview Met With Positive Reactions, Producer Talks Positive Test Screenings

We are just three months away from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest original film, Wish. The project, which was first announced last year at Disney’s D23 Expo, has had multiple test screenings, and from everything we are hearing, the movie was met with enormous praise. Now, one of the film’s producers is opening up about the recent test screenings’ response.

While speaking with One Take News, Wish producer revealed what he thought of the response following the test screenings. “The great thing is, the test audience was so enthusiastic about the movie. The notes we got were “we want to know more, we want to experience more”. We of course got some specifics, many of which we did incorporate into the movie though”.

For those unaware of what test screenings are, they are a preview screening of a movie or television show before its general release to gauge audience reaction. Almost always those in attendance have to sign NDAs and members of the media are not allowed. Studios do this to better their project based on audience feedback. Disney has done this with a majority of their projects including The Little Mermaid, Haunted Mansion, and most recently Snow White.

Furthermore, some members of the press got a sneak preview (up to 20 minutes) and the reactions were met with praise.

Got to see 20 minutes of Disney’s WISH this morning. Really enjoyed what I saw. Feels classically Disney while adding modern touches in music, character and animation. I *really* like the 2D/CG watercolour aesthetic. Songs were great too! pic.twitter.com/2sIeLtZ4V7 — matt rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) August 16, 2023

HOW DID THE WISHING STAR, UPON WHICH SO MANY CHARACTERS WISHED, COME TO BE? — Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original fairytale adventure “Wish” is an all-new story is set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha (DeBose), an optimist with a sharp wit and a deep caring for her community, turns to the sky in a moment of need, and makes a wish. Asha’s plea is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy, Star. Together, they will face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars – wondrous things can happen.

Academy Award winner Jennifer Lee wrote the film, while singer/songwriter Julia Michaels will provide original music for it.

Also featuring the voice of Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger.

The film hits theaters on November 22.

