Disney Junior’s ‘Ariel’ Adds Taye Diggs, Amber Riley, Mykal-Michelle Harris to Voice Cast

Disney Junior’s Ariel, the upcoming spinoff in The Little Mermaid franchise is coming to Disney Junior and the studio has nabbed some top talent to voice the iconic characters under the sea.
Mykal-Michelle Harris (Raven’s Home) will lead the series as Ariel with Taye Diggs (Rent) as King Triton and Amber Riley (Glee) as Ursula. Additionally, Gracen Newton (Puppy Dog Pals) will voice Flounder. In the recent Disney live-action movie The Little Mermaid, the parts were played by Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, and Jacob Tremblay respectively.
et in the fantastical Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica, the series follows Ariel as she embarks on fun-filled, action-packed mermaid adventures with her friends. Driven by a deep and unending curiosity about the world around her, Ariel discovers land treasures, like a big floppy hat, squeaky rubber ducky, and whisk, that she collects and keeps safe in her crystal cavern. Sometimes, Ariel uses the treasures to help solve problems.
With each discovery, Ariel is filled with joy, and her mermaid tail, which changes colors depending on her emotions, lights up and shimmers. Full of charm, big ideas and a powerful voice, “Disney Junior’s Ariel” is coming into her own, learning how to discover and appreciate the world around her and use her voice to inspire others.
Disney Junior’s Ariel is executive produced by Lynne Southerland. Norma P. Sepulveda and Keith Wagner are the story editors. Ezra Edmond is producer. Kuni Tomita Bowen is supervising director, and Chrystin Garland is art director. The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.