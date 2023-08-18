‘Only Murders in the Building’ Tops Streaming Charts, According to New Study

We are three episodes in on season three of Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building and the newest season is proving to be a hit with fans.

According to Reelgood, who just released their Top 10 list for this week, Only Murders in the Building is the most popular title this week. Another Disney-owned project in the Top 10 is Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which recently hit Disney+.

Reelgood is an award-winning mobile & web platform that solves the chaos of the modern-day streaming experience. The data powering Reelgood comes from a proprietary AI algorithm that accurately matches the catalogs of every streaming service, in real-time. The model has been trained for over 7 years by over 100M users. The Reelgood Top 10 ranking uses first-party data from interactions with movies and TV shows on the platform in real-time from its users in the U.S.

Only Murders in the Building is created by Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman. It is a blend of comedy, drama, and whodunit mystery, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the lead roles. Also starring in season three is Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Jesse Williams.

The series is set in a luxury apartment building located in Manhattan, New York City. The plot revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and become unlikely friends while investigating a murder that occurs in their own building. The trio teams up to create a true crime podcast about the murder, attempting to solve the case themselves.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts