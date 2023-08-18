Tiana’s Palace Opening September in September

Guests will not have to wait much longer to dine at Tiana’s Palace, the restaurant from The Princess and the Frog. Today, Disneyland officials confirmed the newly themed restaurant will open on September 7.

The restaurant opening will mark the next step in bringing more of Princess Tiana’s stories to life in New Orleans Square, which began with Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets last year and will continue with the opening of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction in 2024.

From the Disney Parks Blog: There will be so many elegant yet subtle details throughout the restaurant that offer fun hints at Tiana’s rich past in New Orleans. Below the lit marquee that reads “Tiana’s Palace” hanging above a metallic gold balcony, is an emerald green wrought iron railing and awnings dyed in yellow and green, reminiscent of Tiana’s beautiful formal ball gown. You will be surrounded by the colors of Mardi Gras as you sit at yellow tabletops, on warm vanilla-colored chairs with green seats, in the shade of yellow and green umbrellas.

Disney Imagineers also took inspiration from the film for the interior of the restaurant, which includes a large mural of the bayou. You will also see other references to Tiana’s story – lilies represented on numerous signs, plaques and light fixtures, frog porcelains, cookbooks Tiana has collected on little shelves, and her father’s favorite gumbo spoon proudly on display. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for the letters from her father and neighbors on display, alongside a childhood photo of Tiana.

Released in 2009, Princess and the Frog grossed over $270 million at the box office and has quickly become a fan favorite. The movie features an all-star voice cast that includes Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, Michael-Leon Wooley, Jim Cummings, Jennifer Cody, John Goodman, Keith David, Peter Bartlett, Jenifer Lewis, Oprah Winfrey, and Terrence Howard. Disney is currently hard at work on an animated series, titled Tiana, for Disney+ and in very early development on a live-action remake.

