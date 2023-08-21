‘Loki’ S1, ‘WandaVision,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ S1 & S2 Coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray For The First Time

The Walt Disney Company today announced a number of popular series from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm will be available on Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray for fans to add to their movie collections, featuring Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features.
The titles and dates announced are:
- Marvel Studios’ Loki: The Complete First Season: September 26, 2023
- Marvel Studios’ WandaVision: The Complete Series: November 28, 2023
- Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season: December 12, 2023
- Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season: December 12, 2023
All four titles will be available to pre-order from August 28.
Each title will be available nationally on Blu-ray Steelbook with cohesive and collectible brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka and collectible concept art cards.
Arriving just in time for the Disney+ debut of Loki Season 2 this October, disc details for Loki S1 are below. Full details for the other TV series will be shared at a later date.
Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, this action-packed, time-defying thriller stars Tom Hiddleston as the title characters with Owen Wilson as agent Mobius.
Loki S1 Bonus Features
- Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.
- The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.
- Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.
- Deleted Scene: Loki’s Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation.
- Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.
- Assembled: The Making of Loki – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU’s chief mischief maker.