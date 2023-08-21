‘Loki’ S1, ‘WandaVision,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ S1 & S2 Coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray For The First Time

The Walt Disney Company today announced a number of popular series from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm will be available on Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray for fans to add to their movie collections, featuring Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features.

The titles and dates announced are:

Marvel Studios’ Loki: The Complete First Season: September 26, 2023

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision: The Complete Series: November 28, 2023

Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season: December 12, 2023

Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season: December 12, 2023

All four titles will be available to pre-order from August 28.

Each title will be available nationally on Blu-ray Steelbook with cohesive and collectible brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka and collectible concept art cards.

Arriving just in time for the Disney+ debut of Loki Season 2 this October, disc details for Loki S1 are below. Full details for the other TV series will be shared at a later date.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, this action-packed, time-defying thriller stars Tom Hiddleston as the title characters with Owen Wilson as agent Mobius.

Loki S1 Bonus Features

Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.

– Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2. The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.

– Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video. Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.

– Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1. Deleted Scene: Loki’s Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation.

– Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation. Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.

– Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff. Assembled: The Making of Loki – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU’s chief mischief maker.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts