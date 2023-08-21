‘The Little Mermaid’ Returning to Theaters With a Sing-Along Version

Fans of Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid are in for a treat! It looks like the studio is trying for one final box office push as a sing-along version of the film is headed to theaters for a limited time.

Originally released in May, the film didn’t do as well at the box office as the studio hoped, sitting at $567 million at the worldwide. The studio was aiming for its next billion-dollar remake like their 2019 Aladdin and Lion King remakes and 2017s Beauty and the Beast. The film has already been released digitally and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on September 19. So bringing it back in sing-along form could help drive it to $600 million.

Could this help The Little Mermaid sequel?

There have been ideas and talks of a sequel to The Little Mermaid, but with no official greenlight and the film making $567 million on a $250 million budget, it would be highly unlikely Disney would want to pull the trigger on a follow-up. The studio will look to the sing-along version and streaming analytics to help necessitate a sequel should they decide to do one.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film stars Halle Bailey in the titular role, alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy.

You can get your tickets for The Little Mermaid sing-along version at Fandango today!

