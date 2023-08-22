Disney to Release ‘Frozen 2’ Follow-Up With Original Podcast Series

Frozen is one of Disney’s biggest and most successful IPs and they are continuing to expand upon it. The hit animated franchise is getting its own audio series from Disney Publishing Worldwide, ABC Audio, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. This comes as the Walt Disney Company celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the release of the first Frozen and as Disney Animation is working on Frozen 3.

Frozen: Forces of Nature will take place after Frozen 2 and before Frozen 3 and will introduce new characters including Queen Disa and Lord Wolfgang alongside Elsa and Anna.

The series follows Queen Anna, who has a lot on her plate – there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around – so when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she has to solve the problem – and fast – before things get more out of control. But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things. Who made these machines and what are they doing in the forest? And more importantly, how do Anna and Elsa stop them?

Queen Disa is the ruler of Sankerhus, while Lord Wolfgang is the nephew of the Duke of Weselton.

The 12-part series will launch later this year and ABC News’ chief meteorologist Ginger Zee will be a voice presenter. Zee previously hosted ABC Audio’s Inside Frozen 2 podcast. The Disney Frozen podcast: Forces of Nature arrives this October and will be available to stream where you listen to podcasts.

