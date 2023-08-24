AI Reveals Perfect Cast for Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remakes, Do You Agree?

In light of recent announcements of Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptations of their classics, artificial intelligence was asked who would be the ideal actors to portray the iconic roles on the big screen and the reasoning behind it. The following lists do not indicate the order of likelihood or preference of the actors, since every actor has their own unique strengths that could contribute to a compelling portrayal of the given characters.

Disney Live-Action Remakes

Rapunzel, TANGLED

Dove Cameron – With her Disney background and talent, Dove Cameron remains a strong contender for Rapunzel. Kaitlyn Dever – Known for her versatility, Kaitlyn Dever could bring depth and authenticity to the character. Lana Condor – Lana Condor’s charm and acting abilities make her a captivating choice for Rapunzel. Hailee Steinfeld – Her experience and talent could align well with the spirited and adventurous Rapunzel. Amandla Stenberg – Amandla Stenberg’s strength and charisma could provide a unique portrayal of Rapunzel. Elle Fanning – With her fantasy film experience, Elle Fanning could bring an enchanting touch to the role. Kiernan Shipka – Known for her work in supernatural series, Kiernan Shipka could capture Rapunzel’s essence. Haley Lu Richardson – Her heartfelt performances could lend authenticity to Rapunzel’s character. Sadie Sink – A young talent with charm, Sadie Sink could showcase her acting abilities as Rapunzel. Florence Pugh – With her rising popularity and acting range, Florence Pugh could provide a unique and captivating interpretation of Rapunzel.

Tiana, THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG

Anika Noni Rose – The original voice of Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, could bring authenticity and familiarity to the live-action role. Lupita Nyong’o – With her acting prowess and ability to convey depth and emotion, Lupita Nyong’o could offer a powerful and captivating portrayal of Princess Tiana. Tessa Thompson – Known for her versatile acting skills, Tessa Thompson could deliver a dynamic and compelling performance as Princess Tiana. Janelle Monáe – A multi-talented artist, Janelle Monáe could infuse her charisma and uniqueness into the character of Princess Tiana. Yara Shahidi – With her talent and presence, Yara Shahidi could bring both strength and grace to the role of Princess Tiana. Amandla Stenberg – Amandla Stenberg’s acting range and authenticity could make her a strong candidate for the role. Keke Palmer – Known for her energy and performances, Keke Palmer could embody Princess Tiana’s spirit and determination. Nathalie Emmanuel – With her screen presence and acting abilities, Nathalie Emmanuel could bring depth and relatability to Princess Tiana. Jurnee Smollett – As an accomplished actress, Jurnee Smollett could portray Princess Tiana with depth and emotion. Zendaya – With her popularity and talent, Zendaya could bring her own charm and interpretation to the role of Princess Tiana.

Hercules, HERCULES

Chris Hemsworth – Known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth has the physique and charisma to embody the mighty Hercules. Henry Cavill – With his roles in “Man of Steel” and “The Witcher,” Henry Cavill has the physicality and acting chops to bring the legendary hero to life. Jason Momoa – Recognized for his roles in “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones,” Jason Momoa’s imposing presence and strength make him a suitable candidate for Hercules. Alexander Skarsgård – With his performance in “The Legend of Tarzan” and “True Blood,” Alexander Skarsgård could capture the adventurous spirit of Hercules. Charlie Hunnam – With his work in “Sons of Anarchy” and “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” Charlie Hunnam could portray Hercules with a mix of toughness and vulnerability. Chris Pratt – As the star of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World,” Chris Pratt’s comedic flair and action skills could be a fresh take on Hercules. Tom Hardy – With his performances in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Warrior,” Tom Hardy could deliver a gritty and intense portrayal of the legendary hero. Liam Hemsworth – The younger Hemsworth brother, known for his roles in “The Hunger Games” series, could also be a strong contender for the role of Hercules. Dwayne Johnson – While Dwayne Johnson has already played Hercules in the 2014 film “Hercules,” his charismatic and larger-than-life presence could make him an appealing choice for a different take on the character. Richard Madden – Known for his role as Robb Stark in “Game of Thrones” and for portraying Prince Kit in Disney’s live-action “Cinderella,” Richard Madden has the acting skills and charm to portray Hercules. He has proven his ability to handle both action-packed and dramatic roles, making him a solid choice for the iconic character.

Quasimodo, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Eddie Redmayne – Known for his transformative performances, Eddie Redmayne could bring depth and empathy to the character of Quasimodo. Andy Serkis – A master of motion capture and performance, Andy Serkis could use his skills to portray the physicality and emotion of Quasimodo. Domhnall Gleeson – With his versatility as an actor, Domhnall Gleeson could deliver a heartfelt and nuanced portrayal of the misunderstood character. Riz Ahmed – Known for his powerful performances, Riz Ahmed could bring a unique and compelling interpretation to Quasimodo. Ben Whishaw – With his gentle and expressive acting style, Ben Whishaw could effectively convey the sensitivity and humanity of Quasimodo. Doug Jones – An experienced actor known for his work in creature roles, Doug Jones could bring an extraordinary physicality to the role of Quasimodo. Daniel Radcliffe – With his background in portraying complex characters, Daniel Radcliffe could add depth and vulnerability to the character of Quasimodo. Toby Jones – As a skilled character actor, Toby Jones could offer a distinctive and memorable performance as Quasimodo. Jamie Bell – Known for his versatility as an actor, Jamie Bell could portray Quasimodo with a mix of innocence and strength. Javier Bardem – With his commanding presence and acting range, Javier Bardem could bring a powerful and emotional portrayal of Quasimodo.

Ahead of the national cinema day, bettingexpert.com has also published odds on which of the live-action remakes is most likely going to make the most money at the box office with Tangled coming out on top with 82.8% chance:

Tangled, 82.8%, US odds -476, (Decimal odds 1.21) Hunchback of Notre Dame 9.2%, US odds +987, (Decimal odds 10.87) The Princess and the Frog, 5.0%, US odds +1900, (Decimal odds 20.00) Hercules, 3.0%, US odds +3200, (Decimal odds 33.00)

