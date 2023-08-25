‘Doogie Kamealoha M.D.’ Canceled at Disney+

Disney+ has decided to cancel their Doogie Howser spin-off series Doogie Kamealoha M.D. after two seasons.

The move comes five months after all 10 episodes of Season 2 of the coming-of-age medical half-hour dramedy launched on the streamer. The series is the newest in a string of Disney+ cancellations, which also includes Big Shot, Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and Turner & Hooch.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack) as Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, Kathleen Rose Perkins (Big Shot) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (Mulan) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (Grown-ish) stars as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian stars as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (“American Horror Story” ) stars as Steph Denisco, Mapuana Makia (Finding Ohana) as Noelani, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) as Charles, Ronny Chieng (M3GAN) as Dr. Lee, Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Walter, and joining the cast this season is Milo Manheim (Z-O-M-B-I-E-S trilogy) as Nico.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen serve as executive producers. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.

