‘Roger Rabbit’ Makes Historic Return to Disneyland for First Time in 35 Years

Just in time for the 35th anniversary of Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), Judge Doom is making his debut at the Disneyland Resort this fall.

In a cryptic video shared by the Disneyland Resort on social media, the infamous D.I.P. from Roger Rabbit makes an eery call to fans:

Let the frightfully fun guessing begin! Which two villains are joining this year’s Immersive Treat Trails at #OogieBoogieBash – A Disney Halloween Party? 🎃 👻 pic.twitter.com/KqnuTaNbrA — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) August 25, 2023

In the video, an “A1 Solvents” barrel carries the dastardly dangerous substance of D.I.P., the only known chemical compound to kill toons!

Fading into the newly re-imagined San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure, a crate containing the logo of the new land reveals that Robert Callaghan / Yokai is making his Park debut this Halloween season.

While Disneyland has not confirmed that either of these two characters are the chosen appearances for Oogie Boogie, it’s evident that both clues pertain to the villains.

Robert Callaghan (James Cromwell) in ‘Big Hero 6’

With Roger Rabbit being a rare sight around the Disneyland Resort, including Judge Doom (played by actor Christopher Lloyd in the Robert Zemeckis film) will be a mind-blowing experience for many fans.



Both villains will appear at the Oogie Boogie Bash at the Disneyland Resort from September to October over 25 select nights.

dWhile tickets for the after-hours event are sold out, fans will surely share more than enough media of the two villains (especially Judge Doom) on social media.

