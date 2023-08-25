‘Snow White’ Could Move Off Its March 2024 Release Date

Earlier this week, we published a story discussing all the unwarranted backlash Rachel Zegler is receiving regarding Disney’s Snow White. Now, there is an update on the project… well, sort of.

In the most recent Puck newsletter, Matt Belloni revealed that Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White may not stay on its March 22, 2024 released date. Belloni said the project will “almost certainly move off that date.”

While the film been the center of mixed feelings regarding the casting and new story choices, our sources us tell us the film is not complete with reshoots still needing to be completed. The production was in London back in July and was put on pause due to the ongoing SAG-Aftra strike.

It should also be noted, a test screening for Snow White did take place and from what we were told, those in attendance loved Zegler’s performance. This is a wait and see moment, not a moment to judge what we see from set photos and interviews that have been taken out of complete context.

Directed by Marc Webb, from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, Snow White is set to star Zegler as Walt Disney’s first princess, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman and Martin Klebba as Grumpy.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts