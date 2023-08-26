‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Reportedly a Top Choice to Direct ‘Tangled’

Rumors have been swirling about a live-action adaptation of Tangled, which we revealed was in early development in a recent video we did a few back. Now, a new rumor has surfaced.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, Disney’s top choice to direct Tangled is Moulin Rouge and Elvis director Baz Luhrmann. It should be noted as of now, there is no official movement on the project so Luhrmann being a top choice is only a rumor and should be taken as such.

In other Tangled rumor mill news, Florence Pugh is the studios top choice for the role of Rapunzel, which makes a lot of sense considering the house of mouse is currently working with Pugh in the MCU, with her leading Black Widow spin-off film Thunderbolts in the works.

No word yet on who the choice for Flynn Rider could be, but Zachary Levi threw his name in the ring… no thanks.

The original Tangled was a hit with audiences and critics alike, would go on to make over $590 million at the worldwide box office, and would become the most successful Disney animated feature film since The Lion King in 1994, both financially and commercially. The film would also start a brand new movement for the Disney company in terms of aesthetics and marketability similar to how The Little Mermaid impacted the Disney Renaissance.

