Despite ongoing strikes, Marvel Studios is continuing to develop new projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Today, we dive into Deadpool 3 and what we know so far regarding the studio’s first attempt with the merc with the mouth.

Deadpool 3 plot

Marvel Studios is keeping plot details under wraps as always but the rumor is “In Deadpool 3, Deadpool will use Cable’s time travel machine, seen in Deadpool 2, to save Wolverine before his death in 2029 and they end up lost in the Multiverse being pursued by Mobius. We have heard various other plot rumors, which sound similar to the Illuminati sequence in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Continue to take this with a grain of salt.

Who is in Deadpool 3?

Confirmed

Let’s take a look at the characters confirmed for the project.

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Hugh Jackman as James Howlett/Logan/Wolverine

Karan Soni as Dopinder

Leslie Uggams as Althea/Blind Al

Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle

Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus

Rob Delaney as Peter W.

Brianna Hildebrand as Eloise Phimister/Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio

Jennifer Garner as Elektra

Emma Corrin while unconfirmed, we hear that Corrin will be playing Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Charles Xavier.

Matthew Macfadyen while also unconfirmed, we hear Macfayden will be playing a TVA agent

Unconfirmed

The film is expected to toy with the multiverse in crazy ways and these are some of the rumored actors/characters that are expected to make an appearance. At this time this is all unconfirmed but a lot of these names we have heard from multiple sources will appear.

Brian Cox will reprise his role as William Stryker.

Halle Berry will reprise her role as Storm.

Owen Wilson will reprise his role as Mobius M. Mobius.

Famke Janssen will reprise her role as Jean Grey.

Lewis Tan will reprise his role as Shatterstar

Channing Tatum will play Gambit.

Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Taylor Swift will play Dazzler.

Taron Egerton will play a Wolverine variant from a different universe.

Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff.

Tara Strong will reprise her role as Miss Minutes.

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki.

Dafne Keen will reprise her role as Laura Howlett.

Rebecca Romijn will reprise her role as Raven Darkhölme.

Julian McMahon will reprise his role as Doctor Doom.

Patrick Stewart will return as Professor X.

Ian McKellen will reprise his role as Magneto.

Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, from a script by the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick as well as Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy. Rob Simonsen was hired to compose the film’s score, after previously working with Levy on The Adam Project and the fourth season of Stranger Things

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 3, 2024.

