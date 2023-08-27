Disney+ Cancels ‘20,000 Leagues Under The Sea’ Series ‘Nautilus’

A day after we learned that Disney+ has canceled their Spiderwick Chronicles series, their upcoming 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea series is the next project on the streamers chopping block.

Nautilus, the UK live-action Captain Nemo series commissioned by Disney+ two years ago, is no longer headed to the streamer, Deadline has learned.

The decision is part of Disney’s streaming content removal plan unveiled in May, for which the company is taking an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 billion-$1.8 billion. It followed the February announcement by Disney that it intends to cut $3 billion in non-sports content spend across the company. Disney+ also recently canceled a third season of Doogie Kamealoha M.D..

Shazad Latif, who boarded the series late last year, was playing Captain Nemo. Also part of the cast was Georgia Flood (Anzac Girls), who plays Humility Lucas, a privileged daughter of the British Empire who is taken hostage on board the Nautilus, and Thierry Frémont (Allied) as Gustave Benoit, a French engineer and architect of the submarine. Other new cast members include Pacharo Mzembe, Arlo Green, Tyrone Ngatai, Ling Cooper Tang, Andrew Shaw, Ashan Kumar, Céline Menville and Kayden Price.

The series was set to explore Captain Nemo’s origins and how he acquired the famous Nautilus submarine. Love and Monsters filmmaker Michael Matthews is helmed the series. The series was written by James Dormer, who was also set to act as executive producer with Seven Stories and Moonriver TV. The show has also drafted in a new Production Executive, Ian Hogan, after Julie Clark moved to ITV Studios.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts