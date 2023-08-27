‘The Acolyte’ and What We Know so Far

We hope you’re enjoying the “what we know so far” series and while we have recently covered Disney animation and Marvel, it’s time to head back to a galaxy far far away with Lucasfilm and Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte.

The Acolyte Synopsis

While the main plot of the series remains a mystery, here is what we do know. The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. The High Republic saw the Jedi Order at its prime, centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The project is expected to feature more Jedi than we have ever seen in any Star Wars content. The series will take place toward the end of the High Republic, leading into the prequel trilogy.

Who is playing who?

First off the cast includes Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Joonas Suotamo (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Abigail Thorn (Lad Hood), and rapper Scroobius Pip.

Stenberg is playing the lead, a former padawan, Jung-Jae is a Jedi master, Jacinto, Keen, Barnett, and Moss are all playing Jedi, Henderson is playing Vernestra Rwoh, a Jedi Knight prodigy, Thorn is playing Ensign Eurus, we are unsure who this character is but what is really cool about Thorn’s involvement is she becomes the first transgender actor in a non-minor Star Wars role. Suotamo is playing Kelnacca, a Wookiee Jedi master, which is fitting since Suotamo previously portrayed Chewbacca in the sequel trilogy films and Solo: A Star Wars Story. While Pip’s character is unconfirmed, we do know he’s not playing a Jedi.

While there have been rumors swirling and nothing is 100% confirmed, we were told by a source that John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves did in fact film a cameo for the series, which is already in early development on a second season. If what we hear is true, who Reeves would be playing is unknown; However, he has been a fan favorite for the Sith Lord Revan, a former veteran Jedi knight who lived during the Old Republic Era, approx. 4,000 years before the Skywalker Saga. Dave Filoni originally had plans to feature the character in his hit animated series The Clone Wars. Filoni’s involvement in the Disney+ Star Wars universe means we will likely see the character sooner rather than later. Again take Reeves’ involvement with a grain of salt at this time.

From creator, showrunner, and executive producer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), The Acolyte pilot will be directed by Headland, with South Korean filmmaker Kogonada (After Yang) and Alex Garcia Lopez (The Witcher) directing additional episodes. There is also a rumor that Loki director Kate Herron directed an episode but as of now, that is unconfirmed. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

Disney+ has yet to announce a release date for the 8-episode series but it is expected to debut sometime in 2024.

