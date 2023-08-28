FX’s ‘Alien’ Series Halts Filming Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

FX’s Alien series has halted production as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike continues. According to Deadline, cast and crew were sent home from Thailand, where the series was filming, Friday.

The reason the series was able to film up to now was due to the fact the majority of the cast are Equity members as performers affiliated with the British trade union, not apart of the American SAG-AFTRA union. They were also told that they risk being sued for breach of contract if they walk off set in solidarity with their American colleagues.

The currently untitled Alien series is written and directed by Noah Hawley, based on the Alien franchise. The series will be served as a prequel and set 70 years before the events of the 1979 film Alien. It stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, and Adarsh Gourav. The series is a joint-venture production between 20th Television and Scott Free Productions, and will be released on FX on Hulu.

