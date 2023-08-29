New Haunted Mansion Grounds Expansion, Retail Shop Coming to Disneyland Resort in 2024

Haunted Mansion is in theaters now, but The Walt Disney Company isn’t done bringing fans more to offer from the iconic attraction. Disney Parks announced today that the classic Disneyland attraction will receive an expanded outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming, as well as a new retail shop adjacent to the attraction’s exit.

Local legend suggests the manor known today as the Haunted Mansion was first built by a prosperous sea captain. To this day, the mansion’s staff faithfully maintains the happy haunting grounds. The expanded queue will tie into these stories and more, including new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat. Each of the gardens will feature unique elements ranging from a water fountain and gazebo to themed statuary and landscaping. In fact, guests will be able to see a new greenhouse where the groundskeepers for the Haunted Mansion grow their plants. The pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will continue to reside on the attraction’s grounds.

And speaking of Madame Leota, the resort felt it was time to continue her presence beyond the walls of the Haunted Mansion with an all-new retail shop. This carriage house of the mansion, belonging to Leota, will be a standalone shop that we are just “dying” to tell you more about in the future.

Construction on both the queue and retail shop is expected to begin early next year when the attraction closes up shop on its yearly Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay.

