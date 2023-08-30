Disney’s ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ to be Released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray October 10

The Walt Disney Company announced today a special restored and remastered 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated feature – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

This will be the first time that the classic film has been made available in stunning 4K UHD, as part of The Walt Disney Studios’ continuing major restoration program using new scans of the original nitrate negative and with the creative input of Disney Animation experts Eric Goldberg (one of the modern masters of Disney animation) and Michael Giaimo (production designer of Wish, Frozen, Frozen 2 and Pocahontas). This newly restored version of the beloved film is part of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration and follows the recent restoration of Disney Animation’s Cinderella, released in 4K UHD earlier this year.

This new Disney100 edition will be released nationwide in a special collectible O-sleeve. There will also be a number of retail exclusives, with Best Buy offering a special Steelbook and Walmart offering animated titles in Disney100 edition slipcovers with a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs collectible pin.

The beautiful and kindhearted princess Snow White charms every creature in the kingdom except one — her jealous stepmother, the Queen. When the Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White is the fairest one of all, she must flee into the forest, where she befriends the lovable seven dwarfs — Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy and Dopey. But when the Queen tricks Snow White with an enchanted apple, only the magic of true love’s kiss can save her!

Despite initial doubts from the film industry, the film was a critical and commercial success, and, with international earnings of more than $8 million during its initial release (compared to its $1.5 million budget), it briefly held the record of highest-grossing sound film at the time. The popularity of the film has led to its being re-released theatrically many times, until its home video release in the 1990s. Adjusted for inflation, it is one of the top-ten performers at the North American box office and the highest-grossing animated film. Worldwide, its inflation-adjusted earnings top the animation list.

Snow White was nominated for Best Musical Score at the Academy Awards in 1938, and the next year, producer Walt Disney was awarded an honorary Oscar for the film. This award was unique, consisting of one normal-sized, plus seven miniature Oscar statuettes. They were presented to Disney by Shirley Temple. In 1989, the United States Library of Congress deemed the film “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and selected it as one of the first 25 films for preservation in the National Film Registry. The American Film Institute ranked it among the 100 greatest American films and also named the film as the greatest American animated film of all time in 2008.

