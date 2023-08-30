‘The Marvels’ and What We Know so Far

Welcome back to another what we know so far, If you have yet to check out our previous videos, make sure to subscribe and watch all our previous videos. Today, we had back to the marvel cinematic universe with upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

The Marvels Synopsis

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels.

Who is playing who?

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel: Since the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Danvers has mostly been off Earth in deep space, with Larson saying she has “kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends”.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau: She is working with Nick Fury and has the ability to manipulate all wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum. She is the daughter of Danvers’ late friend and fellow airman Maria Rambeau and looked up to Danvers as a child. Parris said, “The Marvels would further explore Rambeau beyond what was established in the Disney+ miniseries WandaVision (2021).” Fun fact, she boxed to prepare for the role.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel: Returning from her Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Kamala is in awe of being in the presence of Danvers and Rambeau, her heroes, which producer Kevin Feige likened to Peter Parker’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Another fun fact, Vellani practiced parkour, as it was closely linked to Kamala’s movement in the film.

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn: A Kree warrior revolutionary wielding an Accuser’s hammer and an identical bangle to Khan’s who is trying to restore her homeland after a civil war. Director Nia DaCosta encouraged Ashton to prioritize her agility and strength in her training.

Park Seo-joon as an ally of Danvers. While it is unconfirmed rumor has it he is playing Prince Yan, the husband of Carol Danvers

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury: The former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. who, following his work during the boring Secret Invasion, is working at S.A.B.E.R. in deep space with the Skrulls.

Additionally, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh reprise their respective roles from the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel (2022) as Khan’s mother Muneeba, father Yusuf, and older brother Aamir, while Lashana Lynch reprises her role as Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel, along with Randall Park as Jimmy Woo from previous MCU media. Daniel Ings portrays Ty-Rone, Colin Stoneley portrays Papp-Tonn, a Kree scientist, while Gary Lewis, Shamier Anderson, Abraham Popoola, Ffion Jolly, Caroline Simonnet, and Jessica Zhou have been cast in undisclosed roles. Goose, Carol’s pet Flerken who resembles a cat, returns from the first film, played by cats Nemo and Tango.

Fun unconfirmed Rumors for The Marvels

Take all this with a grain of salt, some of this information we have heard from sources and others have been shared to us with no backing so it could be a hunk of junk, but we thought we’d share some of our favorite rumors with you. Some of this may be spoilery so be warned.

Hailee Steinfeld is expected to make her triumphant return as Kate Bishop aka Hawkeye in a small scene, which hints at the beginning of the formation of the Young Avengers.

An X-Men character will be hinted, who that is we are unsure.

The film is a musical in parts. This is where we will me Prince Yan (Park Seo-Joon) on the planet of Aldana and our heroes will receives some costume upgrades.

Monica Rambeau’s hero name is Photon, this could have been cut following test screenings, our guess is the name stays though.

(DEREK ASSISTANCE HERE NEEDED, I DONT KNOW MUCH ABOUT THIS PROJECT)

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) from a screenplay she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and Elissa Karasik (Loki). The film is set to hit the big screen on November 10, 2023.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts