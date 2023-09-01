Disney Lorcana Now Available at Mass Retail

Ravensburger, acclaimed publisher of award-winning board games and high-quality toys and puzzles, announced today that Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter, the first set of the highly anticipated collectible trading card game (TCG) Disney LorcanaTrading Card Game, launched September 1 at mass retail locations nationwide – Target, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Barnes & Noble, FYE, Hot Topic, shopDisney.com and at Toys R Us, Walmart, Mastermind, Indigo and GameStop in Canada. The highly anticipated game recently launched at hobby and specialty stores, as well as at select Disney Parks locations and Disney Store Times Square in the U.S. Players can find their local hobby and specialty store locations carrying the Disney Lorcana TCG here.

“Disney has a longstanding relationship with Ravensburger built on collaboration and innovation, and the introduction of Disney Lorcana TCG takes that to another level,” said Rob Michaelis, VP Licensing, Hardlines, Disney and Pixar. “We’ve worked closely with them on Disney Lorcana TCG creative development for the past three years, jointly developing a global rollout strategy that ensures a slow build and sustainment. We’ve never been so excited about the introduction of a game, especially one that caters to both new and existing Disney fans.”

“For the last year, players have propelled us forward with their enthusiasm. Now that the Disney Lorcana TCG is on shelves, the response from people around the world has been electrifying, blowing away even our wildest predictions for game sales,” said Filip Francke, Global Head of Games at Ravensburger. “We are grateful for Disney’s trust in Ravensburger and their collaboration and support in making this the best game possible. We hope that everyone – Disney fans, TCG players and newcomers alike – feels the love, fun and magic we put into every facet of the game experience.”

The Disney Lorcana TCG is a brand-new trading card game (TCG) set in the wondrous realm of Lorcana, where players take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways. Disney Lorcana TCG was designed to be easy to learn and welcoming for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players. The game also features more than 200 original pieces of Disney art that collectors and Disney fans will adore.

DisneyLorcana TCG game cards are available in a variety of ways:

Three Disney Lorcana TCG starter decks , each including a ready-to-play game deck and quick start rules as well as a lore counter, game tokens and a randomized booster pack ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD)

, each including a ready-to-play game deck and quick start rules as well as a lore counter, game tokens and a randomized booster pack ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) Disney Lorcana TCG booster packs of 12 randomized game cards each, including one foil card and two cards with rarities of rare, super rare, or legendary ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD)

of 12 randomized game cards each, including one foil card and two cards with rarities of rare, super rare, or legendary ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD) Disney Lorcana TCG’s gift set includes two collectible oversized foil cards and two playable foil game cards in addition to game tokens and four booster packs ($29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD)

includes two collectible oversized foil cards and two playable foil game cards in addition to game tokens and four booster packs ($29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD) The Illumineer’s Trove is the ultimate treasure for both collectors and players. It includes one full-art storage box, two full-art deck boxes, eight booster packs, a premium player’s guide and damage counters. ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD)

To further immerse players in the game experience, themed playmats, card sleeves, deck boxes and card portfolios featuring Disney Lorcana TCG art are also now available. Additional details about the product lineup can be found at DisneyLorcana.com. Disney Lorcana TCG products are suitable for players ages 8 and up.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts