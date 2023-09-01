Everything Coming To Hulu This September

With every new month comes brand new content. September is no different. In fact, one of Disney’s premier streaming services is getting quite a lot of new content.

In addition to premiering the long-awaited new series from Dan Harmon, Krapopolis, the streamer will also debut the new season of American Horror Story starring Kim Kardashian. That’s not all though.

Several popular non-Disney titles will be entering the catalog including Ready Player One, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Se7en.

You can check out the full list of new shows and movies headed to the platform, as well as dates for when you can expect to stream them down below!

September 1

Once Upon a Time: Complete Series

One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (Dubbed)

27 Dresses

A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013

A Knight’s Tale, 2001

An Education, 2009

Bend It Like Beckham, 2003

Breaking Up, 1997

Chronicle, 2012

Conan the Barbarian, 2011

The Deep End Of The Ocean, 1999

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2011

Double Platinum, 1999

Dragonball: Evolution, 2009

Easy Virtue, 2009

Evil Dead, 2013

The Experiment, 2010

The Good Son, 1993

The Grudge 2, 2006

Hail Caesar!, 2016

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2009

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

Just Married, 2003

Killers, 2010

Larry Crowne, 2011

The Last King of Scotland, 2006

The Lego Movie, 2014

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2017

Little Fockers, 2010

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Melancholia, 2011

Moving On, 2022

The Omen, 2006

The Possession, 2012

Raising Arizona, 1987

Robin Hood, 2018

Seven, 1995

Simulant, 2023

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, 2014

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

The Transporter, 2002

Transporter 2, 2002

Transporter 3, 2008

True Lies, 1994

We Bought a Zoo, 2011

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wild Hogs, 2007

September 3

The Menu, 2022

Ready Player One, 2018

September 4

The Banshees of Inisherin, 2022

September 6

Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries

September 7

The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction

9/11: Escape From the Towers

9/11: Four Flights

9/11: I Was There

9/11: Inside Air Force One

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1

My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4

Taurus, 2022

September 8

97 Minutes, 2023

The Friendship Game, 2022

September 9

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

September 10

Corsage, 2022

September 11

That’s So Raven: Complete Series

September 13

The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere

The Magic Flute, 2022

September 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7

Court Cam: Complete Season 5

Girl in the Closet

Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1

Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1

Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2

September 15

The Burning Plain, 2008

Europa Report, 2013

Frontera, 2014

The Good Doctor, 2011

I Melt With You, 2011

Love, Simon, 2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 2018

Robots, 2023

Two Lovers, 2008

The Wrecking Crew, 2008

World’s Greatest Dad, 2009

September 16

Buffaloed, 2019

September 18

Bad Axe, 2022

Men in Black: International, 2019

September 20

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)

September 21

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 5 & 9

Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1

The Real SVU: Complete Season 1

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth

UFOs: The White House Files

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files

Sanctuary, 2022

September 22

No One Will Save You: Film Premiere

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream

Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24

September 23

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream

The Almond and the Seahorse, 2022

What’s Love Got to Do With It?, 2022

September 25

Krapopolis: Series Premiere

September 26

Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere

September 27

Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1

September 28

The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere

Snake Oil: Series Premiere

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1

Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2

Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1

They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1

The Accountant, 2016

September 29

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 10

Sweetwater, 2023

Everything Leaving Hulu This September

September 1

This Means War, 2010

September 4

You’re Not You, 2014

September 8

Wild Horses, 2015

September 10

Dirty Weekend, 2015

In Dubious Battle, 2016

September 11

Blackfish, 2013

The Grand Seduction, 2013

September 14

360, 2011

Life Partners, 2014

September 15

The Full Monty, 2007

September 22

Paris Can Wait, 2017

Summer Days, Summer Nights, 2021

Wrath of Man, 2021

September 23

One Shot, 2021

Skyfire, 2021

September 29

The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014

September 30

A Good Year, 2006

Alien, 1979

Alien 3, 1992

Alien Resurrection, 1997

Aliens, 1986

All the Right Moves, 1983

The Answer Man, 2009

Attack The Block, 2011

Bachelor Party, 1984

Bachelorette, 2012

Bandidas, 2006

Bottle Rocket, 1996

Brigsby Bear, 2017

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, 2000

Brother, 2001

Bruno, 2009

Celeste and Jesse Forever, 2012

Center Stage, 2000

Center Stage: Turn It Up, 2008

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

City Of Joy, 1992

Cocktail, 1988

The Covenant, 2006

The Croods, 2013

Deja Vu, 2006

The Descendants, 2011

The Devil Has a Name, 2019

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard: With a Vengeance, 1995

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, 1991

El Chicano, 2018

Elysium, 2013

Ender’s Game, 2013

Father of the Bride, 1991

Father of the Bride II, 1995

Flicka, 2006

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

The Guardian, 2006

Here Comes The Boom, 2012

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hulk, 2003

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

The Internship, 2013

Joy Ride, 2001

Jumpin’ Jack Flash, 1986

Kick-Ass, 2010

Killing Gunther, 2017

King Kong, 2005

Lol, 2011

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, 2002

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003

Made of Honor, 2008

The Man Who Knew Too Little, 1997

Maudie, 2017

Metro, 1997

The Monuments Men, 2014

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006

No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011

The Omen, 2006

The Perfect Storm, 2000

Phone Booth, 2003

Pompeii, 2014

Real Steel, 2011

Red Tails, 2012

Rio, 2011

Shanghai Knights, 2003

Shanghai Noon, 2000

St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985

Step Brothers, 2008

Tim’s Vermeer, 2014

Total Recall, 2012

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

The Walk, 2015

The Weekend, 2019

We’re The Millers, 2013

What Happens in Vegas, 2008

What’s Love Got To Do With It, 1993

Whiplash, 2014

Wild Things, 1998

