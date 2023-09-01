Hulu Cancels ‘How I Met Your Father’ After 2 Seasons

Walt Disney company has canceled another streaming series, this time it is Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, Variety has learned.

As of now it is unknown why the series was canceled by the streamer; However, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and Disney’s continuing cost-cutting measures could possibly be factors. Disney+ recently canceled Doogie Kamealoha M.D. and the Spiderwick Chronicles, which had recently finished production. Additional seasons of Big Shot and Mighty Ducks: Game Changers were also canceled.

The series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Josh Peck, and is narrated by Kim Cattrall.

How I Met Your Father is set in the near future and Sophie (Duff and narrated by Cattrall as older Sophie) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Season 2 ended on quite the cliffhanger as it was never revealed who Duff’s character, Sophie, ended up having a child with. The show debuted in January 2022 and aired 30 episodes overall.

The series was created by former This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Aptaker and Berger executive produced alongside How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and How I Met Your Mother director Pamela Fryman, as well as Adam Londy and Suzy Mamann Greenberg. Hilary Duff serves as a producer.

