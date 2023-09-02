‘Toy Story 5’ and What we Know so Far

Welcome back to another “what we know so far“. We have tackled everything from Disney live-action to Marvel and Star Wars, now it is Pixar’s turn with the next installment in the hit Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 5.

Toy Story 5 Synopsis

Unfortunately, Pixar Animation Studios has yet to release an official synopsis and to be honest we likely won’t get one until Disney’s D23 Expo in 2024. Pixar CEO Pete Doctor did hint at the direction the film is going, telling The Wrap, “I think it’ll be surprising. It’s got some really cool stuff that you haven’t seen before.” However, what we do know is despite the original toy gang separating from Woody and Bo Peep in Toy Story 4, the characters will reunite for a brand new adventure.

Who is returning?

Despite any confirmation from the studio, the main voice cast will return including Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear (remember when a group of crazies said Disney “canceled” him, good times), Tom Hanks as Woody, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Wallace Shawn as Rex, John Ratzenberger as Hamm, Blake Clark as Slinky, Tony Hale as Forky, Bonnie Hunt as Dolly, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Bonnie Hunt as Dolly, Kristen Schaal as Trixie, Jeff Garlin as Buttercup, and Timothy Dalton as Mr. Pricklepants. We could not confirm if Keanu Reeves and Ally Maki would return as Duke Kaboom and Giggle McDimples.

Fun unconfirmed Rumors for Toy Story 5

We always get told fun little rumors from sources and friends in the industry, so take this with a grain a salt as it is just rumored for now.

Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head will return, Don Rickles passed away in 2017 just before Toy Story 4 started recording so the filmmakers creatively utilized unused lines from the previous three films, video games, and other media sources to add him into the movie. Estelle Harris passed away in 2022. We hear both characters will be recast for Toy Story 5.

Andy will return as an adult and his new family will play a part in the plot.

As of now, this is more rumor than not, but expect Randy Newman back as composer.

Toy Story 5 does is expected to hit theaters June 2025, however, as the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue we expect The Walt Disney Company to update their release calendar very soon.

Produced on a total budget of $720 million, the Toy Story films have grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide, becoming the 20th highest-grossing film franchise worldwide and the third highest-grossing animated franchise. Each film of the main series set box office records, with the third and fourth included in the top 50 all-time worldwide films.

Toy Story was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” John Lasseter, the director of the film, also received a Special Achievement Award for “the development and inspired application of techniques that have made possible the first feature-length computer-animated film.” Toy Story was also the first animated film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. At the 53rd Golden Globe Awards, Toy Story earned two Golden Globe nominations—Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Original Song. It was also nominated for Best Special Visual Effects at the 50th British Academy Film Awards.

Toy Story 2 won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and earned a single Academy Award nomination for the song “When She Loved Me,” performed by Sarah McLachlan. The Academy Award for Best Animated Feature was introduced in 2001 after the first two Toy Story installments.

Toy Story 3 won two Academy Awards – Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “We Belong Together”. It earned three other nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Sound Editing. It was the third animated film in history to be nominated for Best Picture, after Beauty and the Beast and Up. Toy Story 3 also won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film and the award for Best Animated Film at the British Academy Film Awards.

Toy Story 4 won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and was also nominated for Best Original Song for Newman’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away.” It is the first animated franchise to win Best Animated Feature award twice. It’s also the first animated franchise to have every film nominated in the same category (Original Song). It was also nominated to the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film (but lost against Missing Link) and nominated for Best Animated Film at the British Academy Film Awards.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts