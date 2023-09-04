New Trailer For ‘Loki’ Season 2 Has Arrived

Marvel Studios has released a brand new trailer for the second season of Loki, coming to Disney+ this October.

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, starring alongside Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors, and Owen Wilson (Mobius) reprising their roles from the first season, alongside Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Ke Huy Quan.

All six episodes were written by Eric Martin, with Kasra Farahani and Jason O’Leary co-writing the third episode, and Katharyn Blair co-writing the fourth episode. Benson and Moorhead directed the majority of episodes, including the fifth. Dan DeLeeuw and Farahani also directed episodes. Loki season 2 arrives on Disney+ on October 6.

