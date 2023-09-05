Disney Reveals Details For Their Newest Cruise Ship Disney Treasure

The Disney Treasure sounds like an exciting addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, offering a unique and immersive experience for guests. Here are some key highlights and details about this new ship:

Ship Lineup: The Disney Treasure will be the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, joining the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish. Ornate Design: The ship’s design draws inspiration from various sources, including Agrabah from Disney’s Aladdin, as well as elements from Asia and Africa. It is described as a “gilded treasure box” with ornate and beautiful design features. Nods to Disney Attractions: For the first time on a Disney ship, the Disney Treasure will feature nods to classic Disney attractions. The Skipper Society is inspired by the Jungle Cruise, and the Periscope Pub draws inspiration from the “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage.” Jumbeaux’s Sweets: Guests can enjoy a sweetshop experience at Jumbeaux’s Sweets, inspired by the Jumbeaux Café ice cream parlor from Disney’s “Zootopia.” Expect Victorian-style architecture, a colorful pink interior, and delicious treats. Coco-Themed Dining: Plaza de Coco is a unique dining experience on board, themed around the Disney Pixar film Coco. This theatrical dining location offers immersive performances and show effects throughout the night, celebrating the themes of heart and family from the movie. Custom-Designed Staterooms: The ship features 1,256 custom-designed staterooms that highlight the exploratory spirit of Disney and Pixar classics such as Pocahontas, Up, and Encanto. Booking Information: Bookings for the Disney Treasure will open on September 12 for Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members and on September 20 for all guests. The maiden voyage is set for December 21, 2024.

Rachel Quinn, VP of Disney Cruise Line Entertainment Operations tells ABC 7, “When you board the Disney Treasure and you walk into the glorious grand hall, that’s really the beginning of the adventure.” Quinn also adds, “The Imagineers took inspiration from Agrabah, from Disney’s “Aladdin” and also from Asia and Africa. It’s like a gilded treasure box. It’s absolutely gorgeous.”

With its unique design, themed experiences, and nods to Disney classics, the Disney Treasure promises to be a fantastic addition to the Disney Cruise Line, offering guests a memorable and immersive adventure on the high seas.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts