Disney Villainous Expansion Pack Now Available For Pre-Order

Ravensburger’s first single-character expansion in its award-winning Disney Villainous franchise – is now available for pre-order on Target.com. Featuring the ghastly “Oogie Boogie” from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the expansion includes new mechanics inspired by the classic animated film and can be played with any previously released character from the game.

“Oogie Boogie is one of our most highly requested characters for Disney Villainous, so we are ecstatic for fans finally to immerse themselves in his Villainous story,” said Mike Mulvihill, Game Development Manager at Ravensburger North America. “We tried to be as authentic as possible, including bringing his iconic dice to the game – a first for Villainous. The expansion strategy plays combative, confident and sinister, where fans will be able to experience this beloved and boisterous character in an all-new frightful way.”

In Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright, players take on the role of Disney’s Oogie Boogie in an attempt to dethrone Disney’s Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King. Players move Oogie Boogie to different locations from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to unlock actions and summon familiar allies like nefarious trick-or-treaters Lock, Shock, and Barrel. Throughout gameplay, Disney’s Oogie Boogie’s Villain Cards call for players to roll his iconic dice to augment card effects.

All versions of Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright include two dice sculpted in imitation of the design from the classic Tim Burton film. The Target version of the game also includes an exclusive glow-in-the-dark Oogie Boogie mover, for those looking for an extra dose of wickedness.

Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright must be played in combination with any other existing Disney Villainous title. Suitable for 2-4 players ages 10 and up, Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright has an MSRP of $14.99 and an average play time of 20 minutes per player. Filled With Fright will officially go on sale nationwide in early October, making it a well-timed addition to a harrowing, Halloween game night. It will be available on Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and at hobby stores nationwide.

