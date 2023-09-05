E-Ticket Attraction & Dining Details For Shanghai Disney’s Zootopia-Themed Land Revealed

This is a big week for The Walt Disney Company and Disney fans, as we are just days away from the Destination D23 event. That said, Disney Parks offered a first look at Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia-themed land, which includes Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, a brand-new attraction and unique entertainment to merchandise, and fully Zootopified food and beverage experiences.

Zootopia: Hot Pursuit E-Ticket Attraction

Get ready to become a rookie police officer at the Zootopia Police Department (ZPD)! Set after the Walt Disney Animation Studios film’s timeline, residents of Zootopia are gearing up for a big concert celebrating Zootopia Day featuring Gazelle.

When you walk into the ZPD for orientation, you’ll be greeted by Officer Clawhauser. Suddenly, an alarm sounds and you’ll be whisked away to an emergency briefing delivered by Chief Bogo where you’ll learn that Gazelle has been kidnapped — on the day of the anticipated concert!

Before you know it, you’ll be assigned to back up Officer Judy Hopps and her partner, Nick Wilde, now officially a police officer, in an action-filled police chase. Here you will traverse across Zootopia’s iconic terrains, sliding across the ice of Tundra Town, prowling for fugitives through the streets of Sahara Square, sharing a too-close-for-comfort encounter at Mystic Springs Oasis, and plummeting from the canopies of the Rainforest District all in pursuit of Bellwether and her gang to track down Gazelle.

Meet and interact with many of your favorite characters from Zootopia

Meet and interact with some of your favorite characters from Zootopia, which include Fru Fru and her father Mr. Big, along with Koslov the polar bear, Flash the sloth, Yax the yak, Duke Weaselton the weasel, and even the Hopps family who appear to interact amongst themselves (and sometimes even with you!) throughout the day from the windows of Zootopia’s beautifully iconic buildings. Of course there will also be a photo-op with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they roam the land.

Familiar treats and shopping await

If you are a fan of the movie you know you have wanted to try Nick Wilde’s paw-shaped popsicles made from melted-down ice cream or one of those tasty donuts, officer Clawhauser’s favorite. Well, now guests will be able to. After satisfying your taste buds, why not indulge in a little shopping? Head into Fashions by Fru Fru, owned by resident fashionista, Fru Fru, which is right by the entrance of Mane Street. Shop for the perfect gifts for family and friends amongst hundreds of different themed products including the Zootopia Cute collection as well as fun new headwear, apparel, accessories and more. Inside the store, you’ll also find two special areas themed after Yax and Duke Weaselton.

Released in 2016, Zootopia was a box office smash grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The film has become a fan-favorite, and while fans have been urging for a sequel, Disney+ debuted Zootopia+ a series of shorts. Walt Disney Animation Studios is hard at work on Zootopia 2, which does not have a release date as of yet.

