First Look at Disney+’s Christmas Comedy ‘Dashing Through The Snow’ Revealed

Disney+ is already getting in the holiday spirit! The streamer has released the first batch of images for their upcoming Christmas comedy, Dashing Through The Snow.

The film tells the story of a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory. When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.

Directed by Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Think Like A Man), the film stars Christopher ‘Ludacris’ Bridges (the Fast and the Furious franchise), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Teyonah Parris (WandaVision), Oscar Nunez (The Office), Mary Lynn Rajskub (24), Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984), Marcus Lewis (Black Panther) and Madison Skye Validum (Ivy + Bean).

Dashing Through the Snow is produced by Will Packer Productions and Smart Entertainment, and is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on November 17.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts