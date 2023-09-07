20th Century Hulu/FX
Awkwafina & Sandra Oh Star in First Trailer For 20th Century Studios’ ‘Quiz Lady’

The trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ Quiz Lady, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh about a dysfunctional family and the game show, which just might be the key to their salvation, have debuted. Quiz Lady will premiere on November 3, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories. 

The original film will premiere at the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, on Saturday, September 9.

In Quiz Lady, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion. The movie, which also stars Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell, is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as executive producers.

Awkwafina

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

