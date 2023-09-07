Disneyland’s Adventureland Treehouse Returns Fall 2023

The Disneyland Resort has finally announced when the Adventureland Treehouse will reopen and it is sooner rather than later.

Opening this fall, the Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson will invite guests to journey up wood rope stairways and traverse the branches of the giant tree to explore fascinating rooms representing members of a family from a new story. Capturing the spirit of the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962, explorers roaming among the Adventureland Treehouse will encounter the mother’s music den, the father’s art studio, the young sons’ nature room and the teenage daughter’s astronomer’s loft, with most items crafted from found objects and natural resources gathered during the family’s adventures.

The Swiss Family Treehouse opened November 18, 1962, in Adventureland at Disneyland, two years after the Disney film Swiss Family Robinson (1960). Imagineer Bill Martin worked out the treehouse’s design; Disney animator Wolfgang Reitherman, who designed the treehouse for the movie, contributed. At 70 feet (21 m) tall and 80 ft (24 m) wide, constructed of concrete and reinforced steel, the attraction weighed 150 tons. The tree species was dubbed “Disneyodendron semperflorens grandis — large, everblooming Disney tree.”

In March 1999, the original attraction at Disneyland was closed. Refurbished and remodeled with a new theme, it reopened in June the same year as Tarzan’s Treehouse, based on Disney’s 1999 film Tarzan. In September 2021 the attraction closed. In April 2022 it was confirmed that it would reopen with a different theme. and in November 2022 it was announced that it will reopen in 2023 as the Adventureland Treehouse, which will again be inspired by Swiss Family Robinson.

