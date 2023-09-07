‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ & ‘Bluey’ Nab Top Spots on Nielsen Streaming Charts

The Walt Disney Company is dominating the Nielsen streaming charts. The House of Mouse has Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building season 3, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Bluey on the charts, both on Disney+.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building drew a whopping 719 million minutes of watch time for the week of Aug. 7-13. That’s a series high for the show and 24 percent higher than its previous best, 578 million minutes for the week of its season two finale in August 2022. It finished third among original series and ninth overall in Nielsen’s rankings.

Bluey continues to be a family-friendly success for Disney+ drawing over 1.07 billion, yes, that billion with a B, minutes of watch time. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios, who is no stranger to being on the Nielsen rankings, has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at 811 million watch time.

Overall

1. Suits (Netflix/Peacock), 3.01 billion minutes viewed

2. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), 1.42 billion

3. Bluey (Disney+), 1.07 billion

4. Painkiller (Netflix), 990 million

5. Heart of Stone (Netflix), 966 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 849 million

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney+), 811 million

8. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 771 million

9. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), 719 million

10. Cocomelon (Netflix), 654 million

Original Series

1. The Lincoln Lawyer, 1.42 billion minutes

2. Painkiller, 990 million

3. Only Murders in the Building, 719 million

4. Sweet Magnolias (Netflix), 531 million

5. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video), 457 million

6. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix), 436 million

7. The Witcher (Netflix), 421 million

8. Untold (Netflix), 418 million

9. Futurama (Hulu), 363 million

10. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+), 304 million

Acquired Series

1. Suits, 3.01 billion minutes

2. Bluey, 1.07 billion

3. Grey’s Anatomy, 849 million

4. NCIS, 771 million

5. Cocomelon, 654 million

6. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 522 million

7. SpongeBob SquarePants (Paramount+/Prime Video), 519 million

8. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 494 million

9. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 462 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 455 million

Movies

1. Heart of Stone, 966 million minutes

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 811 million

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Peacock), 598 million

4. Despicable Me 2 (Netflix/Peacock), 443 million

5. Fatale (Netflix), 316 million

6. River Wild (2023) (Netflix), 300 million

7. Rio 2 (Disney+/Hulu/Prime Video), 265 million

8. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount+), 253 million

9. Safe (2012) (Netflix), 252 million

10. Fast Five (Netflix), 218 million

