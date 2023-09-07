Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Finally Coming To Disney+

Depending on which element you identify with this news might be fire, a splash of fun, or a breath of fresh air.

Disney has finally revealed when its latest Pixar film, Elemental, will be available to stream on its premier platform.

Fans of the film, and even those who missed it, will finally be able to enjoy endless hours of viewing when it hits Disney+ Wednesday, September 13th.

The news was revealed via Pixar’s official Twitter account yesterday.

Mark your calendars!

Directed by Peter Sohn and produced by Denise Ream from a screenplay by Brenda Hsueh, Elemental draws inspiration from Sohn’s youth, growing up as the son of immigrants in New York City in the 1970s, highlighting the city’s distinct cultural and ethnic diversity.

The film’s plot synopsis is as follows: In a city where fire, water, earth, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

It stars Leah Lewis as Ember Lumen and Mamoudou Athie as Wade Ripple.

