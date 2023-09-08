‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever’ Coming to Disney+ December 8

Earlier this year, we reported that Diary of a Wimpy Kid would be getting an all-new holiday movie on Disney+ and today, that has been confirmed. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever is set to hit Disney+ on December 8.

“With only two weeks until Christmas, Greg Heffley is doing everything he can to be good as the gift giving—and receiving—season approaches. And though he wants to stay in the good graces of his parents, Frank and Susan, in order to get a prized video game system, he can’t help but get into trouble with best friend Rowley, accidentally triggering a giant snowball that rolls down his neighborhood hill and damages Gabby’s snowplow. Though he and Rowley escape without being identified as the culprits, Greg soon realizes that evidence tying him to the crime might be discovered in the town’s nearby toy donation bin. But when a giant blizzard descends on the town, Greg ends up trapped in his house with no power, dwindling supplies, a frantic Frank, a suspicious Rodrick, and a mother desperate to try to find any way to get her family together to enjoy the holidays. And that’s not to mention the antics of toddler brother Manny or the creepy Santa’s Scout elf that seems to be watching his every move. Confined to his home, Greg must find a way to cover up his blunder without anyone finding out, or he can kiss that new gaming system goodbye. Even worse, with no plow to rescue them, the Heffleys must do the unthinkable, spend time together as a family.”

Take a look at the first look image below:

Directed by Luke Cormican (Teen Titans Go!) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever features the voices of Wesley Kimmel (The Mandalorian), Erica Cerra (Power Rangers), and Hunter Dillon (Deadpool 2).

