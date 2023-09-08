Hera Syndulla & Chopper to Make Their Debut at Galaxy’s Edge at The Disneyland Resort

Ahsoka Tano will have some company at Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland Resort. Starting today, Hera Syndulla and her droid sidekick Chopper will be making an appearance at the Star Wars-themed land for a limited time.

Portrayed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the Disney+ live-action miniseries Ahsoka. Hera Syndulla is the Twi’lek daughter of Ryloth freedom fighter Cham Syndulla, and widowed lover of Jedi knight Kanan Jarrus/Caleb Dume, with whom she has a son, Jacen Syndulla, General Syndulla is an expert pilot and central figure in the formation of the Rebel Alliance in its fight against the Galactic Empire after leading a small rebel insurgency on the planet of Lothal that gained the attention of Senator Bail Organa.

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire. The series also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, , Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, Hayden Christensen, Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

Don’t miss all-new episodes of Ahsoka Tuesdays on Disney+.

