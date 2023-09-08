Disney Parks and Resorts
  • September 8, 2023

New Attraction ‘Tiana’s Palace’ Officially Opens At Disneyland

Dreams do come true down in New Orleans Square at Tiana’s Palace. This week, it is officially open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Princess Tiana herself was present at the grand inauguration of her restaurant, and she greeted everyone with much joy while live jazz music played in the courtyard outside.

As expected, the place looks absolutely stunning. The talented Imagineers behind Tiana’s Palace ensured that both the interior and exterior of the restaurant pay a beautiful tribute not only to the hit animated movie, ‘The Princess and the Frog,’ but also to the culture of New Orleans as a whole.

The ambiance inside is filled with jazz and magic that feels authentic to the experience of actually being in the Crescent City. And the menu is no exception. You can take a virtual tour and see a sneak peek of the mouthwatering menu here:

You can also now check out Tiana’s Palace’s extraordinary menu in full and its availability for Mobile Order through the official Disneyland App. Naturally, we expect it to be quite busy and popular during the first few weeks after its opening, so we recommend planning ahead if you are hoping to secure a seat or a Mobile Order reservation.

Have you had the chance to visit Tiana’s Palace yet? Let us know how you liked it in the comments below!

