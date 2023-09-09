Ahsoka Coming to Star Tours at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris

Ahsoka Tano, Hera Syndulla, and Chopper have made their debut at Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland Resort, to celebrate the Disney+ series Ahsoka. Now, Disney Parks is going to continue to include the characters in one of their iconic attractions.

During Destination D23‘s “A Celebration of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, it was announced that Ahsoka will become part of Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. The addition will come to all three parks in 2024. Additional details are being kept under wraps and we should hear more later this year.

In the Disney+ series Ahsoka, Rosario Dawson reprises her role as Ahsoka Tano, which she originally portrayed in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka Tano embarks on a mission to investigate a growing threat to the galaxy in the aftermath of the Empire’s downfall. The show also features a talented ensemble cast, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Ren. Rounding out the cast is Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi.

Behind the camera, the series boasts a lineup of accomplished directors, including Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni, who has played a pivotal role in the Star Wars universe, serves as the head writer and executive producer. Joining him in executive producing duties are Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck, with Karen Gilchrist serving as the co-executive producer.

Dave Filoni, one of the key figures in the Star Wars animated universe and co-creator of Ahsoka’s character, is heavily involved in the development of the series. Filoni has been a driving force behind several successful Star Wars projects, which will all lead up to his own “MandoVerse” movie.

Be sure not to miss the exciting new episodes of Ahsoka, streaming on Disney+ every Tuesday.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts