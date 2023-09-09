Disney Parks to Welcome Asha from ‘Wish’

In a magical announcement during Destination D23‘s “A Celebration of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, it was revealed that Asha, the newest beloved character from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ enchanting film Wish, is set to make her debut at EPCOT at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Asha, the young heroine from Wish, is known for her boundless curiosity and adventurous spirit as she embarks on a journey to fulfill her heart’s desires. The heartwarming film has captured the imaginations of audiences since its release, and now, visitors to Disney Parks will have the opportunity to meet Asha in person and experience the magic firsthand.

Disney Park officials revealed that Asha will have a dedicated meet-and-greet location within the park, where guests can interact with her, take photos, and even share their own wishes. Additionally, Asha will be a part of special parades, shows, and events, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the park experience.

In the Kingdom of Rosas, located off of the Iberian Peninsula, a 17-year-old girl named Asha senses a darkness that no one else does about the kingdom’s ruler, King Magnifico. This eventually leads to her trying to make a passionate plea to the stars in a moment of need. Soon, an actual star from the sky named Star answers Asha’s wish. After the star falls from the sky, it is revealed that the star has magical powers to grant wishes as well. Together, Asha and Star must overcome the evils rising in Rosas and fight for a better future in order to have something better than what they already have and for all dreams to come true for the people of Rosas.

Directed by Chris Buck (Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), the upcoming film stars Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as King Magnifico, the ruler of the Kingdom of Rosas who is the sole keeper of hundreds of wishes entrusted to him by people from all over the world, and Alan Tudyk as Valentino, a goat whose wish to communicate comes true by gaining the ability to talk.

