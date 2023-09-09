Test Track Being Reimagined at EPCOT, Inspired by World of Motion

Test Track is undergoing an exciting transformation at EPCOT, drawing inspiration from the classic World of Motion.

This thrilling development was unveiled during the Disney Parks panel at Destination D23 earlier today. Walt Disney World is joining forces with Chevrolet to embark on the journey of reimagining the beloved attraction, with a nod to the timeless World of Motion.

Test Track, the high-speed slot car thrill ride manufactured by Dynamic Attractions, officially opened on March 17, 1999. Test Track replaced the World of Motion ride, which closed three years earlier in 1996. Originally, guests rode in “test vehicles” in a GM “testing facility” through a series of assessments to illustrate how automobile prototype evaluations were conducted. The highlight of the attraction is a speed trial on a track around the exterior of the building at a top speed of 64.9 miles per hour (104.4 km/h) making it the fastest Disney theme park attraction ever built.

Now, guests now design their own car in the Chevrolet Design Studio. Then they board a “Sim-Car” and are taken through the “digital” testing ground of the “SimTrack”. Throughout the ride, guests see how their designs performed in each test. After the ride, guests can see how their car did overall, film a commercial, race their designs, and have a picture taken with their own virtually designed vehicle with a chosen backdrop in the background.

Additional news is being kept under wraps at this time but expect more during Disney’s D23 Expo in 2024.

