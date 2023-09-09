The Country Bears Are Back!…Sort Of

It’s been years since Disney fans have gotten any update on the anthropomorphic musical group The Country Bears or their attraction at Walt Disney World. That changed this morning at Destination D23 when Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro shared some exciting news about the band’s future.

Later this year, the Walt Disney World attraction known as the Country Bear Jamboree will close…but only temporarily.

The plan is for the attraction to reopen as the Country Bear Musical Jamboree! The Bears will stay (obviously), but D’Amaro says the aim is to put some more “love into the attraction and the characters.”

The revamped attraction will feature new songs and acts, but Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty (who also appeared during the presentation) revealed that the bears are going to reimagining some classic Disney songs into country songs.

The attraction will reportedly pay homage to some of the most iconic Nashville venues. Musicians from the country music capital are even assisting with making the music sound as authentic as possible!

You can check out a cool teaser poster for the new attraction below!

