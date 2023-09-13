‘Rogers: The Musical’ Cast Album From Disney California Adventure Coming Out Friday

For those who are sad that Rogers: The Musical ended its run at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure, there is some good news.

According to Billboard, Rogers: The Musical will see its cast recording album hit digital retailers and streaming services on Friday, September 15 from Walt Disney Records. The 12-track set is the companion album to the stage show of the same name, which played for two months this past summer at the Hyperion. Rogers: The Musical cast album will only be commercially available as a digital download album and via streaming services. There’s no word on if it will be released in any physical formats, such as CD, vinyl or cassette.

Rogers: The Musical Tracklist

“U.S. Opening Night,” Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose’ Simmons, Alex Karukas, Matthew P. Selby, Rogers: The Musical – Cast

“I Want You,” Josey Montana McCoy

“Star-Spangled Man,” Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose’ Simmons, Rogers: The Musical – Cast

“Just One Dance (Preprise 1),” Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz

“Star-Spangled Man (Reprise)/Just One Dance (Preprise 2),” Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz

“What You Missed,” Jay Donnell, Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose’ Simmons, Luke Monday

“Save the City,” Bella Hicks, Andrew Hubert, Luke Monday, Alex Karukas, Rogers: The Musical – Cast

“Save the City (Playoff),” Luke Monday, Rogers: The Musical – Cast

“End of the Line,” Luke Monday, Josey Montana McCoy

“Just One Dance,” Rachel Wirtz, Luke Monday

“Rogers: The Musical Finale/Save the City (Reprise),” Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz, Josey Montana McCoy, Jay Donnell, Andrew Huber, Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose’ Simmons, Alex Karukas

“Rogers: The Musical (Playoff),” Christopher Lennertz, Alex Karukas

The musical was conceived for the 2021 Marvel Studios Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye by head writer Jonathan Igla, which featured the musical number “Save the City”, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. “Save the City” garnered a mixed response from viewers, and was performed live at the 2022 D23 Expo. Multiple Easter eggs referencing the musical have since been added to several MCU properties.

Rogers: The Musical chronicles the life of Steve Rogers / Captain America from his origins in the 1940s until the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), based on information known to the public in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It contains intentional plot inaccuracies such as the presence of Scott Lang / Ant-Man during the Battle of New York.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts