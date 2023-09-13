Shawn Levy Talks About His Star Wars Movie

In the expansive realm of the distant cosmos, numerous intriguing projects are currently in the pipeline, and among them lies the upcoming Star Wars film directed by Shawn Levy, the man behind recent hits Free Guy and The Adam Project, as well as Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3.
While many details about this galactic adventure remain shrouded in secrecy, Levy recently shared his thoughts on the potential journey to a galaxy far, far away in an interview with Total Film magazine, set to hit newsstands on September 14, adorned with the charismatic Wonka on its cover.
Levy describes the opportunity as a “bucket-list thing,” underscoring the profound impact of this moment. He fondly recollects the day he received a call that would forever alter his cinematic trajectory, saying, “Getting that call was a great day. I was in the edit room working on All the Light We Cannot See, and I glanced at my phone, only to find a message from Lucasfilm president Kathy Kennedy.” Thus commenced a conversation that would ultimately result in an invitation to develop and helm his very own Star Wars film. Levy’s commitment to the project is unwavering, fueled by his deep admiration for the Star Wars universe. He views this opportunity as a privilege, acknowledging the honor of becoming a part of this storied galaxy.