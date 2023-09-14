Disney Speedstorm Season 4 Teases & Free-To-Play

Disney’s epic cross-platform racing game, Disney Speedstorm, is gearing up to leave early access and go Free-To-Play September 28th. The developers at Gameloft Barcelona are also preparing for new racers with a mobile launch, as the game was previously only available for PC and console, and a brand new season.

With Disney Speedstorm going Free-To-Play, we also got a sneak peek at brand new playable characters and a big hint to the theme for their fourth season. Popular Disney characters Aladdin, Jasmine, and Genie from the film of the same name, Aladdin (1992), will be joining the roaster as racers in the Season 4 Gold Pass. With this new cast of characters, players can also expect an Aladdin themed race course.

New players to Disney Speedstorm can prepare in advance for their mobile launch by pre-registering on the Apple Store for IOS and Google Play store for Android. Players will receive special in game goodies and bonuses for reaching the pre-registration milestone.

For those that can’t wait for the Free-To-Play launch, the early access Founders Pack is still available for $29.99 USD. The Founders pack includes Mickey & Donald as instantly unlocked characters, one free character unlock of your choice, exclusive costumes, and tokens. Jump into the track and say ‘Aloha!’ as you race against Stitch and friends in the ‘Ohana’ season, before the game goes Free-To-Play September 28th.

